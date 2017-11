Brazilian designer Vinicius Araújo had an amazing idea: create an alphabet of objects based on well-known and well-loved electronics. The original Mac, Beats headphones, a Canon camera, the Street Fighter II arcade cabinet, a Technics SL-1200 turntable, and many many more get mutated, melted, and reformed as a sci-fi font phantasmagoria. It is, to put it mildly, extremely dope.

Swipe or scroll to see the images