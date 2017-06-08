Comey admits leaking

Former FBI Director James Comey testified that he asked a friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak details of his dinner with the President to The New York Times, including the claim that the President asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials.

Comey kept meticulous memos of all of his interactions with Trump, and he gave that memo to a friend to pass it along to the Times in order to spark a special investigation.

“You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?” Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. “Correct,” Comey replied. “I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out.”

Columbia Law School professor Dan Richman confirmed he was the friend Comey leaked to, according to Washington Post reporter Mark Berman.

The Trump administration has been especially leaky, prompting the president to declare a war on leaks, repeatedly tweeting that the real story was not his campaigns ties to Russia, but the leaks coming out of the White House.