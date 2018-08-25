Turns out snails are Instagrammy as hell
Aleia Murawski’s use of snails and miniatures will rearrange your brain.
Aleia Murawski is an artist who, among other things, takes snails and puts them in miniatures. This sounds weird, but as you can see, it is actually extremely cool. It would be nice if snails, instead of having their slimy mucin extracted for skincare products, were all able to live the life of leisure and glee that the ones in Murawski’s art seem to live.
Here is our favorite work of hers, which she referred to as “Snalien Abduction” on Instagram.
Here is a snail on a skateboard:
And a snail contemplating a teeny-tiny bottle of wine:
Consider the snail as depressed office drone:
Or the snail is carousel passenger.
And now, for a snail piloting in a retro hovercraft.
Murawski has oodles of mind-bending snail art over on her Instagram, but we’re going to leave you with her music video for “Guess There,” a single by the fantastic Nashville band Bully.