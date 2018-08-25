Turns out snails are Instagrammy as hell

Aleia Murawski is an artist who, among other things, takes snails and puts them in miniatures. This sounds weird, but as you can see, it is actually extremely cool. It would be nice if snails, instead of having their slimy mucin extracted for skincare products, were all able to live the life of leisure and glee that the ones in Murawski’s art seem to live.

Here is our favorite work of hers, which she referred to as “Snalien Abduction” on Instagram.