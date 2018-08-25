Side Note
Aug—25—2018 11:38AM EST

Turns out snails are Instagrammy as hell

Via @aleia on Instagram

Aleia Murawski’s use of snails and miniatures will rearrange your brain.

Outline Staff

Aleia Murawski is an artist who, among other things, takes snails and puts them in miniatures. This sounds weird, but as you can see, it is actually extremely cool. It would be nice if snails, instead of having their slimy mucin extracted for skincare products, were all able to live the life of leisure and glee that the ones in Murawski’s art seem to live.

Here is our favorite work of hers, which she referred to as “Snalien Abduction” on Instagram.

A post shared by @aleia on

Here is a snail on a skateboard:

A post shared by @aleia on

And a snail contemplating a teeny-tiny bottle of wine:

A post shared by @aleia on

Consider the snail as depressed office drone:

A post shared by @aleia on

Or the snail is carousel passenger.

A post shared by @aleia on

And now, for a snail piloting in a retro hovercraft.

A post shared by @aleia on

Murawski has oodles of mind-bending snail art over on her Instagram, but we’re going to leave you with her music video for “Guess There,” a single by the fantastic Nashville band Bully.

Want something different?

The Outline

Recent Power Culture Future