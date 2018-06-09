Play a wonderfully insane text-based frog simulator

While browsing the internet the other day, I came across the work of Porpentine Charity Heartscape, an Oakland-based writer, artist, and designer of what she refers to as “cursed videogames.” Most importantly for the purposes of this little blog post, she is the creator of Beautiful Frog, which is officially my new favorite game.

The concept of this text-based game is simple. You have been given a frog by the world. You must care for it, giving it simple commands and hoping that your frog will fulfill its potential in life and do all a frog was meant to do. It gets very bizarre, very quickly.